One of the top soca artiste in the world, Soso, a former national football goalkeeper, for St Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG), was the composer and performer of “I Doh Mind”, one of the greatest soca hits of all times.

He had many other big hits, including “How Some Men Love Dey Women” aka “Big Bottom”, “Ah Feel To Party Tonight”, “Rude Girl Posse”, “Come Ley We Go In The Back And Fool Around”, “Congratulations”, “Don’t Throw Stones”, “Pan Yard” and “Too Much Corruption”, also the title of his debut monster album, to name a few.

Winston Soso was made a goodwill / cultural ambassador by the government of St Vincent and the Grenadines, in November 2014.

Nicknamed the Rolls Royce by his numerous fans and many radio jocs, Winston was a dynamic performer! He performed in all of the major soca countries in the world.

On behalf of the president and members of the Becket Benefit Organization (BBO), of which Soso was one of its major contributors, and myself, our heartfelt condolences go out to his children, family and friends, his ex-wife, Petra Waldron and the members of Clymax band, of which Soso was an outstanding member, and for whom he penned and voiced the mega hit “Dianne”. And last, but not least, the people of St Vincent and the Grenadines, the CDC, the calypsonian and musician fraternities of SVG and North America, and his many adoring fans throughout the world.