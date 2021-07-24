Three Vincentian nationals detained in Grenada

Three females from St Vincent and the Grenadines were on Friday, 23 July 2021 detained by officers of the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) for illegally entering the country.

They are expected to be charged for violating the Immigration Act.

ASP Leroy Joseph Head of the Immigration Department in Grenada said that there is a significant increase in the number of nationals from St Vincent and the Grenadines who are caught illegally entering Grenada.

Over half of the 24 individuals caught illegally entering Grenada between 1 January and 14 June 2021 were individuals from St Vincent and the Grenadines. The capturing of these 3 will bring the number to 27.

In June, Vincentian siblings Laverna and Leslie John were arrested and charged after they reportedly entered the State of Grenada without adhering to stipulated entry protocols.

Both had arrived on the island via speedboat.