Woman holding her dog leaps to death off luxury NYC building

A 60-year-old woman jumped from a luxury Midtown building — while holding her dog — on Friday afternoon, leaving both dead, cops said.

The unidentified woman leaped from the 46-story apartment complex The Victory, at 561 10th Ave. near 41st Street in Hell’s Kitchen, just before 1 p.m., cops said.

Both the woman and dog were declared dead at the scene, police said.

Anyone considering suicide should contact the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or can chat with someone live on its Web site.https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org