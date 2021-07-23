Students to depart for University of Wales Trinity UK in October

Vincentian students, who would benefit from scholarships to attend the University of Wales Trinity St David, would be able to choose from more course offerings.

Reporting on the progress being made to ensure that all systems are go for the departure of students in October, Prime Minister Dr. the Hon Ralph Gonsalves said St Vincent and the Grenadines has been able to get the course offerings extended and would see students now taking courses at three campuses while remaining resident at one.

The Prime Minister noted that fifty-five (55) scholarships are on offer, 40 for face to face and 15 Post Graduate scholarships to be done online. A letter dated June 18th, 2021 sent to Prime Minister Gonsalves from the office of the Vice Chancellor of the University of Wales stated that the international support being offered to the country is worth one million pounds.

Prime Minister Gonsalves was at the time speaking on NBC Radio’s “Eyeing La Soufriere” programme on Wednesday July 21st, 2021.