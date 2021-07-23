Man Suffers Life-Threatening Stroke After Masturbating

Too much of a “good” thing can be bad for you. That definitely rings true for a 51-year-old Japanese man who nearly died from masturbating.
MAN NEARLY DIES FROM MASTURBATION?
The man then sought medical attention and visited a local hospital. When they examined him, doctors found he had low blood pressure and was disoriented. They conducted a CT scan on the man’s brain, to try and get to the bottom of his ailment.
When the results came out, they found that he had experienced a subarachnoid haemorrhage, which is a life-threatening type of stroke that was caused by a blood vessel in his brain rupturing. Fortunately, the man survived and left hospital after being admitted for two weeks.
Dr Masahiro Oomura and colleagues, who published the case report, has given no explanation as to why the man may have suffered a stroke from masturbating.