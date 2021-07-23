Local tourism industry on Bequia to reopen soon

Minister of Tourism Hon. Carlos James has said that a set of protocols for ships calling to St. Vincent and the Grenadines is being developed as they heighten preparation for the eventual reopening of the local Tourism sector.

The Ministry of Tourism on Thursday July 15th and Friday July 16th, 2021 held consultations with stakeholders on the Grenadine Island of Bequia during which it was highlighted by Minister James that the ministry has received close to 200 calls from cruise companies for this season noting that cruise ships continue to show interest in visiting the Grenadines.

Minister James said however that protocols for receiving vessels are being developed with the assistance of the Chief Medical Officer of Health and the Cruise Tourism Task Force within the Ministry of Tourism. “The ships are coming with their crew and passengers fully vaccinated. We will then create onshore, some bubbles for them to operate in, meaning, they can’t just come and walk about round the Almond tree or walk about in Port Elizabeth, they have to go to selected locations where we say to them you have to go, away from the general public”.

Minister James along with ministry and Tourism Authority officials held discussions with stakeholders over a 2 day period. These included: the Bequia Tourism Association, Bequia Easter Committee, Action and Rise Up Bequia, land and water taxi operators, craft artisans and boutique owners.

This series of consultations will continue within the coming weeks with stakeholders in the Southern Grenadines as the ministry continues its efforts to rebuild the industry. The Ministry of Tourism will hold a virtual 2 day tourism stakeholders conference on August 4th and 5th 2021 under the theme: Reconnecting, Rethinking and Rebuilding the industry stronger than ever.