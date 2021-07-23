23-thousand packages of food distributed across the country

Persons in the red and orange zones who were the beneficiaries of food assistance as a result of being displaced by eruptions at La Soufriere continue to receive assistance even though many of them have returned home.

According to Prime Minister Dr. the Hon. Ralph Gonsalves, 23-thousand packages of food have been packed and distributed by the Ministry of Social Mobilization and the distribution of food continues across the country.

Speaking on NBC Radio’s “Eyeing La Soufriere” programme on Wednesday July 21st, Dr. Gonsalves said the distribution by the Ministry of Social Mobilization has been complemented by additional distributions from Non-governmental organisations including the Red Cross.