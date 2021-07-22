Second ODI in Barbados suspended after positive COVID test

(ESPN) – The second ODI in Barbados was suspended moments before the first ball was due to be bowled after reports of a positive Covid test emerged.

A short while later a CWI spokesman confirmed the match had been “postponed” with more details to come.

The toss had already taken place with teams named when the situation began to unfold.

Australia captain Alex Carey had been able to take the same route as the opening game as he won the toss and opted to bat first.

Carey was again leading the side in the absence of Aaron Finch. Australia handed an ODI debut to fast bowler Riley Meredith in place of Wes Agar.

West Indies has been boosted by the return of wicketkeeper-batter Shai Hope after an ankle injury kept him out of the opening match. He will open the batting in place of Shimron Hetmyer and take the gloves off Nicholas Pooran.

West Indies crashed to 27 for 6 in the first game against Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood before losing by 133 runs.

West Indies 1 Shai Hope (wk), 2 Evin Lewis, 3 Darren Bravo, 4 Jason Mohammed, 5 Nicholas Pooran, 6 Kieron Pollard, 7 Jason Holder, 8 Alzarri Joseph, 9 Hayden Walsh Jr, 10 Akeal Hosein, 11 Sheldon Cottrell

Australia 1 Ben McDermott, 2 Josh Philippe, 3 Mitchell Marsh, 4 Moises Henriques, 5 Alex Carey (wk), 6 Ashton Turner, 7 Matthew Wade, 8 Mitchell Starc, 9 Riley Meredith, 10 Adam Zampa, 11 Josh Hazlewood.