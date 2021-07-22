Antigua: Only fully vaccinated allowed at entertainment spots from August 1

Starting August 1, all patrons visiting restaurants, bars, and places of entertainment will be required to be fully vaccinated and present proof that they are vaccinated upon entry to these places.

Information Minister Melford Nicholas said the Health Ministry will be issuing vaccination cards to fully vaccinated people shortly.

These cards will be used to verify a person’s vaccination status.

Meantime, Public Service workers refusing to take the Covid-19 vaccine will now be required to do routine Covid-19 test every two weeks at their own expense.

During Thursday morning’s Cabinet Press Briefing it was revealed that workers refusing the Covid-19 tests will be required to stay at home without pay.

Antigua News Room