Five new COVID cases, two imported from the UK

Three (3) new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from one hundred and forty-six (146) samples processed on Tuesday July 20th, 2021, resulting in a positivity rate of 2.1%.

Two (2) new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from one hundred and eighty-seven (187) cases processed on Wednesday July 21st, 2021, resulting in a positivity rate of 1.1%.

Both cases identified on Wednesday July 21st, 2021, are imported cases from the United Kingdom.

One (1) new recovery was noted over the reporting period. Sixty (60) cases are currently active and twelve (12) persons with COVID-19 have died.

Two thousand two hundred and seventy-one (2271) cases of COVID-19 and two thousand, one hundred and ninety-nine (2199) recoveries have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

Persons who persist in incorrect or no mask use, remain unvaccinated and participate in mass gatherings will continue to be at risk for being infected and spreading COVID-19.

To reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, compliance with the protocols including the effective use of masks, physical distancing, and the evidence-based recommendations to be vaccinated with the available vaccines is strongly recommended.