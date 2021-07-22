Ecuador Start Vaccination of Children Under 12 Years Old

According to authorities, minors under 12 years old with vulnerable health conditions are prioritized. Ecuador started the COVID-19 vaccination of children, the Ministry of Health reported on Wednesday.

According to the authorities, minors under 12 years old with vulnerable health conditions are prioritized. The Ministry explained that the safety of the Pfizer vaccine in this segment of the population had been verified.

Moreover, the Ministry remarked that minors over 12 years old would be vaccinated from September 2021.

The Ministry aims to vaccinate 9 million minors in 100 days. The vaccination of children comes amid an increase of Delta variant cases across all national territories.