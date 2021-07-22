Antigua: Unvaccinated civil servants ordered to take PCR test twice monthly

MEMO Re: Vaccination Policy

Please be advised, that the Cabinet of Antigua and Barbuda has taken the following.

stance as it pertains to the government’s vaccination policy for government sector workers.

As essential frontline workers, we are at heightened risk to the Covid-19 virus and its many variants. In an effort to protect and maintain the stability of the country’s tourism product; and ensure the continued health of all workers, the following decision has been made.

Effective immediately, all Officers and Auxiliary staff members are duly encouraged to become vaccinated against the Covid-19 virus or subject themselves to a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test every fourteen (14) days, at personal cost.

Further be advised, Covid-19 Testing for all unvaccinated staff members commences fourteen (14) days following Monday 26th July, 2021.

All Covid-19 PCR Test results must be submitted to the Human Resource Department.