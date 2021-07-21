Adverse Reactions To Vaccine In SVG Under Investigation

(Kingstown – St Vincent) – Two adverse reactions by persons after Covid-19 vaccination is under investigation in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

As of July 21, over Twenty Five Thousand doses of vaccines have been administered in the multi-island state.

Simone Keizer Beache, St Vincent’s Chief Medical Officer, while speaking on WEFM on Sunday, did not state the magnitude or type of reaction. However, she indicated that there were no blood clots and no deaths from the vaccines administered in the country.

Keizer Beache said the information is being put forward to the “Adverse Reaction Following Immunization Committee” to review the findings.

The CMO stated that St Vincent Health Officials are working to improve the monitoring and reporting of adverse reactions among persons taking the available vaccines in the state.

St Vincent and the Grenadines recently received Fifty Thousand doses of Sputnik V vaccines.

A Ministry of Health media release on Wednesday said three new positive cases were recorded. According to the report, Fifty-six (56) cases are currently active on the island.

In St Vincent and the Grenadines, Two thousand two hundred and sixty-six (2266) cases of COVID-19 and twelve deaths have been recorded since March 2020.