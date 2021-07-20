Barbados to reduce taxes by 50 per cent for regional travellers

Barbados will be slashing airport taxes for regional travellers by as much as 50 per cent. According to the Barbados Today, Minister of Tourism and International Transport Lisa Cummins made the disclosure this morning as she responded to a question from Barbados TODAY during the state of the tourism industry update at the Barbados Hilton.

“Cabinet has agreed that there is to be a 50 per cent reduction in airport service charge to regional travellers. That brings us pretty much in line with what you have been hearing coming out of other markets, and in particular, Antigua, that is meant to reduce the taxes on inter-regional travel,” said Cummins.

She was outlining several measures aimed at breathing new life into the tourism industry and getting more visitors to the island.

The move to reduce the taxes came a year after Prime Minister Mia Mottley announced that it was a step her administration was examining.

Source Barbados Today