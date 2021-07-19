Police operation uncovers firearm, ammunition, weed and masks

A joint police operation conducted on Friday, July 16, 2021, has resulted in the recovery of a firearm, eight (8) rounds of ammunition, a quantity of marijuana, and two (2) masks.

As part of the quest to rid our communities of guns and ammunition, a party of Narcotics and Rapid Response Unit (RRU) personnel conducted a search at a residence in Villa and discovered one (1) .38 Revolver, eight (8) rounds of .38 ammunition, 3351 grammes of cannabis and two (2) mask.

No one was arrested and charged in relation to the discovery. Investigations are ongoing.