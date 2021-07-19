You Are Here Home National Police investigating fatal accident that left one dead

By News784 - July 19, 2021 at 18:30

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal accident that occurred along the Nelson Mandela Highway in the vicinity of the Windsor Primary School on Sunday, July 18, 2021.

According to investigations, motor vehicle PM214, a blue Toyota Marino owned by Jerome Cain and driven by Chavel Cain of Belair was travelling along the Nelson Mandel Highway from the Leeward side into Kingstown when the driver lost control of the vehicle and ran off of the road.

The deceased sustained serious injuries which resulted in his death. The District Medical Officer (DMO) pronounced the body dead. A post-mortem examination n will be conducted on the body to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Investigations are ongoing.

