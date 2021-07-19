PM Ariel Henry to led Haiti’s New Government

On Saturday, the United Nations and a group of foreign powers gave their backing to Ariel Henry, who was named Prime Minister two days before Jovenel Moise’s death.

Haiti’s Electoral Affairs Minister Mathias Pierre on Monday confirmed that interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph, who has led Haiti since the assassination of President Jovenel Moise on July 7, will step down and hand over power to Ariel Henry.

This group includes ambassadors from the United States, France, Spain, Brazil, Germany, Canada, and the European Union, as well as representatives of the United Nations and the Organization of American States (OAS ).

In the new government, Claude Joseph will maintain his position as Foreign Affairs Minister, as reported by the French outlet La Provence.

On Monday, Caribbean outlets reported that three U.S. citizens involved in Moise’s assassination were transported from Florida to Haiti in a private plane with registration number HI949. Among them was Christian Sanon, who traveled on the plane owned by Helidosa, an aviation group company owned by Gonzalo Castillo, a former presidential candidate in the Dominican Republic.

This company claims that it did not know that the passengers were involved in criminal actions as they had passed all immigration controls at the airports.

“We could not have known. We are not a security agency, nor an investigation agency,” Helidosa President Alex Castillo said, adding that immigration and security officials are the ones who must detect any anomalies that may exist.

TELESUR