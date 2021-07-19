Mother In Desperate Need Of Finding Missing Daughter

(Kingstown St Vincent) – The mother of 11-year-old Bassiehannah McDonald is in desperate need of the public’s help in locating her.

Nichole McDonald told NEWS784 her daughter was last seen at the Peace Memorial Hall bus stop after leaving school at 2:30 pm on Monday.

Bassiehannah, who attends the CW Prescod Primary School in the capital city of Kingstown, was dressed in her school shirt without the logo and blue jeans.

Bassiehannah McDonald is from the community of Brighton. Anyone with information can call Please call 528-5606.