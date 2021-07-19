Interim Haitian prime minister Claude Joseph to step down

Joseph will cede power to Ariel Henry, who the international community recognized as ‘designated prime minister’.

Haiti’s acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph, whose leadership of the nation has been disputed since the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, told the Washington Post newspaper he will cede power Monday.

Ariel Henry, who was appointed as prime minister by Moïse two days before the assassination and who has been recently recognized as the “designated prime minister” by the international community, will take over.

Joseph, who served as foreign minister under Moïse and was serving as acting prime minister before Henry’s appointment, had to date refused to recognize Henry as the designated prime minister, arguing that Henry had not been sworn in at the time of Moise’s killing.

It is not immediately clear how quickly Joseph would step down, however.

“Negotiations are still in course,” Haiti Elections Minister Mathias Pierre said, according to the Associated Press, adding that Joseph would go back to being minister of foreign affairs.