Gov’t of SVG receives EC$330,000 from the UK-SVG friendship trust

On Friday, 16th July 2021 at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade’s Conference Room, the UK-SVG Friendship Trust presented three hundred and thirty thousand Eastern Caribbean Dollars (EC$330,000) to the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines as part of their ongoing commitment to assist with the relief efforts following the series of volcanic eruptions which have had an adverse impact on many lives and livelihoods in the country.

The Trust recognises that this is a challenging time for the Government to provide for the needs of everyone who has been affected not only by the volcanic eruption but also by the novel corona virus pandemic. The Trust is aware of the country’s vulnerability to natural disasters evidenced only a few weeks ago by Hurricane Elsa. Thus, the Trust has stepped forward to support the Government to assist those under its care at shelters across the country and wherever possible to provide further support to those who are leaving shelters to restart their lives.

The Trust partnered with the SVG High Commission, the National Council of St. Vincent and the Grenadines Association UK, and over 7000 donors to raise the funds that were distributed today. It is the intention of the Trust to make further contributions in the near future to help those persons who have been displaced and are returning to their homes.

The Trust has also partnered with the St. Vincent Cooperative Bank to provide direct support to over 500 individuals through local partnerships including the Ministry of National Moblisation, Soroptimist International SVG, Je Belle Football Club and the Voice of the Disabled.

The Trust with the co-operation of the diaspora is committed to assisting in the long-term recovery and would continue to do all that it can to support Vincentians who have been affected by the recent events.

The presentation was made by Mr. Darrien Ollivierre, the Trust’s local representative to Senator The Hon. Keisal Peters, Minister of State with responsibility for Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, who accepted the donation on behalf of the Government of St Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Government and People of St. Vincent and the Grenadines as well as the Trust would wish to thank all Vincentians in the diaspora and friends of St. Vincent and the Grenadines for their generous contribution to assist those in need.

The UK-SVG Friendship Trust is a not-for-profit organisation based in the UK chaired by H.E. Cenio Lewis, High Commissioner of the SVG High Commission in London, UK. The other trustees are Mr. Adaiah Providence-Culzac and Mr. Steve Maingot.