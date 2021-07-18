Cuban Foreign Ministry’s Website Receives Cyber Attack

According to the authorities IP addresses from the United States, United Kingdom, France and Turkey attacked the servers from July 11, the institution denounced via Twitter.

The Cuban Foreign Minister reported on Friday a cyber attack on its servers and website amid a media campaign to destabilize and discredit the government following the July 11 street riots.

“These actions are part of the cyber and communication war that is generated against Cuba,” the Foreign Minister said, explaining that “the main IP addresses that generated false accesses in large numbers and tried to crash our servers are geolocated in the United States.”

Moreover, the minister’s website was hit by 580,000 entries in at least 30 minutes from 9:53 am to 10:23 am local time. The attacks surpassed by far the total number of visits to the website daily and temporarily collapsed its services. (PR)