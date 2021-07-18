‘Cuba Will Never Be a Land of Hatred’, Diaz-Canel Says

He warned over an “intense” political communication plot from the U.S. to encourage unrest and instability amid a pressing internal situation.

On Saturday, thousands of Cubans gathered at the La Piragua square in Havana to show their support to the Cuban Revolution’s leaders and to reject the political instability and destabilization campaigns promoted by the U.S. government.

Chanting “You can count on me Canel” and “I’m Fidel”, Cuban Revolution’s supporters attended the event in response to the acts of violence affecting the Caribbean nation in recent weeks.

President Miguel Diaz-Canel rejected the hatred and violent messages spread on social networks to promote riots while emphasizing that the Cuban Revolution’s enemies seek to show an internal scenario characterized by vandalism, threats, harassment.

Likewise, he warned that several local public institutions and media such as outlets Cubadebate, Granma, and Juventud Rebelde were suffering cyber attacks to hinder the efforts by Cuban authorities on combating fake news.

The meme reads, “Workers from BioCubaFarma participate in a revolutionary reaffirmation act at the La Piragua square. We put our hearts and commitment to defend Cuba.”

The Cuban President noted that an “intense” political communication strategy was being carried out from the U.S. to encourage unrest and instability amid a pressing internal situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the U.S. blockade.

Diaz-Canel reiterated the Cuban Revolution’s commitment to ensure all Cubans’ welfare and rescue social work and dialogue.

“Let the lies, infamy, and hatred cease. Cuba is deeply allergic to hatred and will never be a land of hatred. Nothing good can result from the hatred which robs us of time to love”, Diaz-Canel stressed.