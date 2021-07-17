CARICOM to mount Election Observation Mission to Saint Lucia

At the invitation of the Government of Saint Lucia, the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) will be fielding a CARICOM Election Observation Mission to monitor the General Elections which will be held in that country on Monday, July 26.

The ten-member Mission will be headed by Ms. Fern Narcis-Scope, Chief Elections Officer of Trinidad and Tobago.

The CARICOM Election Observation Mission proposes to meet with the electoral officials, leaders of political parties and other stakeholders of Saint Lucia.

It will also monitor the election campaign environment and the voting process including the opening of the poll, the casting of votes, the closing of the poll and the counting of the ballots.

The members of the Observation Mission will arrive in Saint Lucia over the period July 20 and 22 and will depart on July 28 and 29.