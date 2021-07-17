BVI sees 13 COVID -19 deaths

The British territory reels from at least 13 COVID-related deaths

As the territory reels from at least 13 COVID-related deaths — 12 of which happened in the last few days and weeks — several vehicles have been queueing at the festival grounds in Road Town where the government is hosting a major vaccination campaign dubbed Operation Protect Each Other Drive-Thru Vaccination.

Operation Protect Each Other Drive-Thru Vaccination takes place today, Saturday, July 17 and Sunday, July 18 from 9 am to 5 pm.

Residents of the Virgin Islands will have the opportunity to receive their first or second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine through this campaign.

The drive-thru will allow vehicles to enter the eastern gate of the festival grounds and occupants will be able to register, get inoculated, receive their cards and drive off in the convenience of their cars.

Persons aged 18 and older are advised to pre-fill registration forms available online walk with government-issued identification, wear their face masks as well as short-sleeved tops for easy access to getting the vaccine.

As this vaccination drive happens, persons are advised that the inbound lane of the dual carriageway will be closed to facilitate the campaign from 9 am to 5 pm.

Meanwhile, Premier has issued an urgent message to unvaccinated residents during a broadcast last evening.

“Whilst, it is voluntary, I strongly urged you to take the vaccine being vaccinated gives your body the best chance to fight the virus. I especially urge those who have underlying health conditions, the elderly and the young; safeguard yourselves.”

As of 7 pm on Friday, July 16, the BVI has recorded 2,020 positive COVID-19 cases overall. Of that number, 1,596 are active cases, 420 have recovered, and several have been hospitalised. The Ministry of Health has indicated that only one vaccinated person has been hospitalised since contracting the virus.

