Updated Protocols: Barbados will accept mixed vaccines

The Government of Barbados’ continues to review and update its travel protocols for entry into the country. The latest update, effective July 16, 2021, will allow for travellers with mixed vaccines to be categorized as Fully Vaccinated.

Travellers who have mixed vaccine regimens of Ministry of Health and Wellness approved vaccines will be considered Fully Vaccinated, for example, first dose of one brand followed by second dose of another which is not a one-dose regimen.

For more information on Barbados’ travel protocols, including the list of accepted vaccines, visit www.barbadostravelprotocols.com.