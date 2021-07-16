GHS Student Janessa Durham Placed First In The ECCB/RSS-ARU Competition

Janessa Durham, a student of the Girls High School, took first place in The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank and the Regional Security System-Asset Recovery Unit 2021 Creative Youth Competition.

Students from five ECCB member countries impressed the seven judges with their art pieces, assessed in two age categories: 13-16 and 17-19.

In the age 13 – 16 category, Durham captured first place with her piece on Evolution of Payment Methods: How Will the Use of Money Transform in the Future.

Durham will receive a $3,000 cash prize, while a grant of $2,000 will be awarded to the St. Vincent Girls’ High School.

Head Judge of the 13-16 category, Eddison Liburd, said,

“The level of art produced by this age group of students was very impressive. The pieces reflected a lot of thought, research, and talent.”

Ninety-six students submitted their pieces on the three topics: The Rise of Domestic and Social Ills in the Face of COVID-19; Women the Forgotten Resource: Equal Opportunities for Women in the Work Place and Society; and Evolution of Payment Methods: How Will the Use of Money Transform in the Future.

The judges were: Julian Pollard, St. Vincent and the Grenadines; Collette Jones-Chin, Anguilla; Eddison Liburd, Antigua and Barbuda; Aaron Hamilton, Commonwealth of Dominica; Roland Benjamin, Grenada; Kirk Brade, Montserrat; and Pierre Liburd of (St Kitts) and Nevis.

The ECCB/RSS ARU Creative Youth Art Competition is geared towards stimulating the minds of the region’s youth on issues that impact the socio-economic landscape.