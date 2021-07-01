Tropical Storm Warning for SVG As Storm Elsa Draws Near

The Tropical Storm Watch has now been upgraded to a Tropical Storm Warning for SVG

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

At 5 am, the center of Tropical Storm Elsa was located near latitude 9.4° north; longitude 48.8° west, or approximately 865 miles (1390 kilometers) east southeast of the Windward Islands. The system is moving towards the west near 25 mph (41 km/h). An even faster motion to the west-northwest is expected over the next 24 to 36 hours. On its present forecast track, the center of the system is predicted to pass near or over portions of the Windward Islands or the southern Leeward Islands on Friday.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Some additional strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days.

Rainfall accumulations of 3 to 6 inches (75 to 150 mm) can be expected, with higher amount over mountainous terrains. These rains could cause life-threatening flash floods and mudslides.

In addition, marine conditions are expected to become rough to very rough on Friday with sea swells increasing to 3.5 to 5.0 meters (12 to 16 feet).

Residents are advised to make the necessary preparations and keep updated on the progress of Tropical Storm Elsa.

