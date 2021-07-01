Tropical Storm Elsa will begin affecting SVG from 6 am on Friday

The Caribbean island of St Vincent and the Grenadines is making final preparations for the arrival of Tropical Storm Elsa. At 5pm the storm was located some 520 miles East South East of the island.

In a release on Thursday afternoon, the National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) said a national shutdown of the country would take place on July 2nd.

As a result, all businesses and schools will remain closed except for essential services.

The island is expected to begin feeling the impact of Tropical Storm Elsa from 6 am on Friday.

Citizens have been asked to rush to complete preparations before the storm.

Residents living in low-lying areas have been asked to exercise caution as rainfall of up to 8 inches is expected within a 48-hour period.

No ferries will operate tomorrow until the all-clear is given.

The Roads, Buildings, and General Services Authority (BRAGSA) has activated its Emergency Response Team in light of the pending tropical system.

Communications Officer Mr. Rohan Cupid said the team had been placed on alert with immediate effect.

Mr. Cupid said BRAGSA would be ready to respond to all calls about government buildings, roadblocks, and landslides.

He’s also advising government ministries that BRAGSA’S Gas Station at Cane Hall will be opened until 8 pm today and will be closed tomorrow until further notice.

The Caribbean island is still in the recovery phase after explosive eruptions at La Soufriere in April.

Since the eruption, the Northern half of the country has been experiencing Lahars from heavy rainfall; this is expected to continue until 2022.