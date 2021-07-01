Tropical Storm ELSA Racing Quickly Westward

SUMMARY OF 800 AM AST…1200 UTC…INFORMATION

LOCATION…9.6N 50.2W

ABOUT 780 MI…1255 KM ESE OF THE WINDWARD ISLANDS

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…40 MPH…65 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT…W OR 275 DEGREES AT 25 MPH…41 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…1006 MB…29.71 INCHES

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:

The Meteorological Service of Trinidad and Tobago has issued a

Tropical Storm Watch for Grenada and its dependencies.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

* Barbados

* Martinique

* St. Lucia

* St. Vincent and the Grenadines

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for…

* Guadeloupe

* Grenada and its dependencies

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, in this case within 36 hours.

Interests elsewhere in the Windward Islands, Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, and Haiti should monitor the progress of this system. Additional watches and warnings will likely be required later today.

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK

At 800 AM AST (1200 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Elsa was located near latitude 9.6 North, longitude 50.2 West. Elsa is moving toward the west near 25 mph (41 km/h). An even faster motion toward the west-northwest is expected over the next 24 to 36 hours.

On the forecast track, Elsa will pass near or over portions of the Windward Islands or the southern Leeward Islands on Friday, move into the eastern Caribbean Sea late Friday and Friday night, and move near the southern coast of Hispaniola on Saturday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles (165 km)from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1006 mb (29.71 inches).