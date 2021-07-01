You Are Here Home SVG Storm Updates Tropical Storm Elsa now 520 miles ESE of St Vincent

Article By News784 - July 1, 2021 at 17:04

At 500 PM AST (2100 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Elsa was located near latitude 11.2 North, longitude 53.8 West.  Elsa is moving toward the west-northwest near 29 mph (46 km/h) and this general motion is expected to continue for the next couple of days.

On the forecast track, Elsa will pass near or over portions of the  Windward Islands or the southern Leeward Islands on Friday, move into the eastern Caribbean Sea late Friday and Friday night, and move near the southern coast of Hispaniola on Saturday.

By Sunday, Elsa is forecast to move near Jamaica and portions of eastern Cuba.

Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph (75 km/h) with higher gusts.Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles (150 km)mainly to the north of the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1005 mb (29.68 inches).

