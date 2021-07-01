Top Trump executive Allen Weisselberg charged with tax and fraud crimes

Top Trump executive Allen Weisselberg charged with ‘sweeping’ tax and fraud crimes in NYC
NY DAILY NEWS
The Trump Organization’s top financial executive was led into a Manhattan courtroom in handcuffs Thursday and charged with a laundry list of tax and fraud-related crimes that also implicate the former president’s family business, marking the first indictment to arise out of a long-running investigation into the embattled company.
Allen Weisselberg, the longtime chief financial officer of former President Donald Trump’s namesake business, maintained his innocence in a packed downtown Manhattan courtroom after a judge asked for his plea on the 15-count indictment.
“Not guilty, your honor,” the 73-year-old Weisselberg told Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan.
Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance, Jr. and New York Attorney General Letitia James — who have been investigating the Trump Organization for years and recently coordinated their inquiries — were seated behind Weisselberg as the judge read the charges.
“This was a 15-year long tax fraud scheme involving off the books payments … This is not a quote ‘standard practice in the business community,’” assistant Manhattan District Attorney Carey Dunne said, quoting a defense offered by Trump earlier this week.
Dunne continued, “This was a sweeping and audacious illegal payment scheme.”
There’s currently no indication that Trump or members of his family will be charged in the investigation, which is being conducted jointly by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, Jr. and New York Attorney General Letitia James.
However, Vance’s office noted that the DA would not hold a press conference after Weisselberg’s arraignment because his case relates to “an active, ongoing investigation,” suggesting more charges could be forthcoming.