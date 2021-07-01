Storm Elsa To Produce Winds Of 55mph, Intense Thunderstorms, And16 Foot Waves

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are imminent within the warning area; in this case within the next 12 hours.

Tropical Storm Elsa is moving west-northwestward towards St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

At 5 pm, the center of Tropical Storm Elsa was located near latitude 11.2° north; longitude 53.8° west, or approximately 520 miles (835 kilometers) east southeast of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Elsa is moving toward the west-northwest near 29 mph (46 km/h). Presently, the center of the system is predicted to pass near or over portions of the Windward Islands or the southern Leeward Islands on Friday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph (75 km/h) with higher gusts. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles (150 km), mainly to the north of the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1005 mb (29.68 inches).

Tropical Storm Elsa will begin to affect SVG by early Friday morning. Expect storm force winds of between 39mph – 55mph or higher, intense showers and thunderstorm activity during Friday.

Rainfall accumulations of 3 to 6 inches (75 to 150 mm) with higher amounts in mountainous areas can be expected across St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Downpours within a short period of time are likely to result in life-threatening flash flood and mudslides.

Storm force wind speeds will trigger high waves peaking at 16 feet or 5 metres that may possibly increase near high tides. High

Tides are expected around 11:18pm (tonight) and 1:01 pm on Friday 2nd July. Storm force winds coupled with heavy rain can result in structural damages, uprooted trees, and damaged crops. Take the necessary measures to protect livelihoods and properties. Be prepared!

A High-Surf Advisory and Small-Craft Warning are in effect until 12 noon, Sunday 4th July, 2021.

Small craft operators are advised to remain in port. Sea-bathers and other users of the sea are advised to stay out of the water.

Residents should continue to keep updated on the progress of this system. The next Advisory will be at 11 pm, tonight, Thursday, 1st July 2021.