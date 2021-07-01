You Are Here Home National St Vincent orders National Shut Down As Storm Elsa approaches

St Vincent orders National Shut Down As Storm Elsa approaches

Article By News784 - July 1, 2021 at 16:04

At a meeting of the National Emergency Council at 2:30 pm on Thursday July 1st, 2021 the Government of St Vincent and the Grenadines took the decision to order a national shut down for tomorrow July 2, 2021.

As a result all Businesses and  schools with the exception of essential services  will remain closed tomorrow as Tropical Storm Elsa approaches.

St Vincent and the Grenadines is expected to begin feeling the impact of Tropical Storm Elsa from 6 am tomorrow morning. All are asked to rush to complete preparations before the storm. 

Residents living in low lying areas are asked to exercise caution as rainfall of up to 8 inches is expected within a 48 hour period. Fisherfolk are asked to remain in Port and sea bathers are not to go into the sea as sea conditions are expected to deteriorate. No ferries will operate tomorrow until the all clear is given.

Article By News784

News784 posted this article. You can send press releases and news ideas to [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Comments (1)

  1. Pingback: National Shut Down As Storm Elsa approaches - Vincy Community