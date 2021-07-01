St Vincent orders National Shut Down As Storm Elsa approaches

At a meeting of the National Emergency Council at 2:30 pm on Thursday July 1st, 2021 the Government of St Vincent and the Grenadines took the decision to order a national shut down for tomorrow July 2, 2021.



As a result all Businesses and schools with the exception of essential services will remain closed tomorrow as Tropical Storm Elsa approaches.

St Vincent and the Grenadines is expected to begin feeling the impact of Tropical Storm Elsa from 6 am tomorrow morning. All are asked to rush to complete preparations before the storm.

Residents living in low lying areas are asked to exercise caution as rainfall of up to 8 inches is expected within a 48 hour period. Fisherfolk are asked to remain in Port and sea bathers are not to go into the sea as sea conditions are expected to deteriorate. No ferries will operate tomorrow until the all clear is given.