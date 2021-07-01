Police Constable Dwane Phillips Obtains a Master’s of Science Degree in National Security and Intelligence Studies

Police Constable Dwane Phillips is the proud recipient of a Masters of Science Degree in National Security and Intelligence Studies from the University of the Southern Caribbean located in Trinidad and Tobago.

Phillips who hails from the community of Chester Cottage has over thirteen 13 years of service within the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF), graduated on 20.06.2021 virtually.

Recounting on his achievement, Constable Phillips said that his educational journey began in 2019 when he obtained a Level 3 Certificate in the Close Protection field among others from Nemesis Protection Institute in St Lucia. Then later in 2019, he enrolled as a campus student at the University of the Southern Caribbean to pursue his Master’s degree. He successfully completed the course of study in June 2021 with a GPA of 3. 88 on a 4point scale.

In heaping praises on the University of the Southern Caribbean, Constable Phillips said “the University is not all about academics but it also caters for the holistic development of each student”. This according to Constable Phillips was the philosophy of Ellen G White who said “True education means more than pursing a certain course of study. It has to do with the whole person, and with the whole period of existence possible to human beings. It is the harmonious development of physical, the mental and the spiritual powers”

Constable Phillips noted that as member of the St Vincent and the Grenadines Constabulary for over a decade, he recognized the importance of security and intelligence gathering. He said that he is eagerly looking forward to utilizing the knowledge acquired and the experience gained to contribute even more stridently to the country’s growth, security and developmental goals.

Constable Phillips expressed gratitude to the University of the Southern Caribbean and the Government of St Vincent and the Grenadines for providing him with a solid foundation to aid with the achievement of his dreams. He also expressed appreciation to Mr. Baldwin Spencer, Dr. Diadrey-Anne Sealy and thesis advisor, Dr. Raghunath Mahabir, for their mentorship and invaluable assistance throughout his course of studies.

Commissioner of Police, Mr. Colin John and the rank and file members of the RSVGPF extend congratulations to PC Phillips on his achievement and wish him all the best in his future endeavours.