Over 13 million dollars paid to affected workers in SVG

Since May 1st, 2020 to June 18th, 2021 the government of St Vincent and the Grenadines has paid out over 13 million dollars to several categories of workers who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The unemployment benefits which were slated to last for three months were extended every three months until June 2021. The three categories of workers included: General workers who either lost their jobs as a result of COVID-19 or loss substantial earnings as a result, and Seafarers and Hospitality Industry workers.

Speaking on NBC Radio’s, Eyeing La Soufriere programme yesterday June 30th, 2021, Prime Minister Hon. Ralph Gonsalves said just over 10 thousand applicants who met the eligibility requirement received the unemployment benefits and that the payment of those benefits were due to stop at the end of June 2021.