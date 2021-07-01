Northern Grenadines and Red Zone placed on high alert

The Northern Grenadine islands have been placed on high alert as the center of Tropical Storm Elsa is expected to pass near the Northern Grenadines and over the mainland sometime between 11 am and early afternoon on Friday.

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves addressing the nation on Thursday evening, urged residents in the Northern Grenadines to pay particular attention to this storm.

Gonsalves also asked residents in the Northern half of the island to be extremely careful and consider moving if their homes are located in a dangerous area.

The SVG met office in a 5 pm report said Tropical Storm Elsa would affect SVG early Friday morning. Expect storm-force winds of between 39mph – 55mph or higher, intense showers, and thunderstorm activity during Friday.

Rainfall accumulations of 3 to 6 inches (75 to 150 mm) with higher amounts in mountainous areas can be expected across St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Downpours within a short period are likely to result in life-threatening flash floods and mudslides. Storm force wind speeds will trigger high waves peaking at 16 feet or 5 meters, possibly increasing near high tides.

Some 2000 persons are in emergency shelters between Barrouallie and Biabou in 50 shelters; these individuals were evacuated from the Red Zone during the La Soufriere eruption.

Forty-nine other shelters are available for persons to refuge if needed during the passage of storm Elsa. All COVID-19 protocols would be in place.

Emergency shelters will be open from 6 am Friday. The Argyle International Airport will remain close on Friday.