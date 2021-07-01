Police investigating the death of Nacegil Regisford

Updated @4.55PM

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Nacegil Regisford, 25 years old unemployed of Fair Hall that occurred on 01.07.2021.

According to investigations, the deceased was approached by an assailant(s) and shot about his body with a gun. He was rushed to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital for medical attention but subsequently succumbed to his injuries.

Person(s) with information that can assist with this investigation are asked to contact the Assistant Commissioner in charge of Crimes at 1784-456-1339 or the officer in charge of CID/MCU/CRO at 1784-456-1810 or the officer in charge of the South Central Division at 1784-458-4200 or any Police Station or Police Officer you are comfortable with. All information will be treated confidentially.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Kingstown – St Vincent: – News784 was informed of a homicide which left one man dead on Thursday morning. According to information, the homicide took place in the community of Fair Hall.

Police are carrying out investigations. This is a developing story