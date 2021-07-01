Fishers told to secure their boats and equipment

All farmers and fisherfolk are advised that St. Vincent and the Grenadines will be experiencing extremely bad weather as a result of a low pressure system approaching the island from Friday 2nd to Sunday 4th July 2021.

Farmers are advised to immediately take their animals to safe grounds. Please remove your animals from next to rivers and areas prone to flooding/landslides. The threats of lahars and landslides have been heightened since the recent volcanic eruptions.

Green house farmers are advised to remove all plastic covering to reduce the possibility of damages that may be caused by high winds, and are asked to secure the structures. Please ensure your equipment and other farming implements during this period are stored in a safe and dry area.

Fishers are advised to avoid venturing out to seas at this time and to secure their boats and equipment.

Please note that the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry and Labour will be available to assist livestock and crop farmers and fisher folk as soon as the all clear has been given by the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO).

Please contact emergency number 4559917 to report any assistance required during and after the tropical storm.