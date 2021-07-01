You Are Here Home SVG Storm Updates ELSA NOW MOVING RAPIDLY WEST-NORTHWESTWARD

Article By News784 - July 1, 2021 at 14:20

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

* Barbados

* Martinique

* St. Lucia

* St. Vincent and the Grenadines

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for…

* Grenada and its dependencies

At 200 PM AST (1800 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Elsa was located near latitude 10.6 North, longitude 52.6 West.  Elsa is moving toward the west-northwest near 28 mph (44 km/h).

An even faster motion toward the west-northwest is expected over the next  24 to 36 hours.  On the forecast track, Elsa will pass near or over  portions of the Windward Islands or the southern Leeward Islands on Friday, move into the eastern Caribbean Sea late Friday and Friday night, and move near the southern coast of Hispaniola on Saturday.

By early Sunday, Elsa is forecast to move near portions of eastern Cuba.

Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph (75 km/h) with higher gusts. Some additional strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles (150 km),mainly to the north of the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1005 mb (29.68 inches).

