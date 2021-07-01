Canada Lytton: Wildfire forces hottest place in heatwave to evacuate

Chief Coroner Lisa Lapointe blamed the extreme weather. The western province had seen only three heat-related deaths over the past three to five years.

Many of those who died, Ms Lapointe said, had been living alone in unventilated homes.

Temperatures have been easing in coastal areas of Canada but there is not much respite for inland regions. The weather system is now moving eastwards over the Prairie provinces – Alberta and Saskatchewan and parts of Manitoba have been placed under Environment Canada heat warnings.

Climate scientists are still trying to determine to what extent climate change may have aggravated the heatwave. One scientist, Zeke Hausfather, said the unprecedented weather was almost certainly a consequence of global warming.

“Climate is sort of steroids for the weather, it’s loading the dice to make these sort of extreme events be more common,” he told AFP news agency.

What is happening in Lytton?

Residents fled on Wednesday, many without their belongings, as smoke and flame engulfed the village about 260km (162 miles) north-east of Vancouver.