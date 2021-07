The public is advised that the non-essential section of the Public Service of Barbados closed at 2:00 p.m. today, Thursday, July 1.

However, the essential employees will continue until the regular time or beyond, if that is warranted, to complete the necessary preparations.

Public transportation from now until the last bus leaves at 9pm from Bridgetown will operate at 100 percent capacity, numbers will be reduced to 75 percent after the passing of the storm and the all clear is given.