Argentine White Helmets And IICA Work To Restore Food Production In SVG

(IICA). – The Cascos Blancos—the Argentine Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ humanitarian commission, translated as White Helmets—and the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA) are aiding Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, the Caribbean nation facing an emergency situation since April due to the eruption of La Soufrière volcano, the ash from which affected the country’s agricultural areas and, in turn, food production.

Marina Cardelli, President of Cascos Blancos, and Caio Rocha, IICA Representative in Argentina and Coordinator for the Southern Region, held a working meeting at the headquarters of the South American country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship. The aim was to coordinate the delivery by Cascos Blancos to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines of a large number of seeds that IICA procured through donations from Chile (a total of 19 kilos of melon, watermelon, lettuce, broccoli and Swiss chard seeds), Uruguay (1.09 kilos of carrot, melon, cucumber, cabbage, bell pepper, lettuce, tomato and corn seeds) and Argentina (500,000 corn seeds, 300,000 watermelon and cucumber seeds, 2 pounds of lettuce seeds and 5 pounds of carrot seeds, donated by the Argentine Seed Association).

The seeds will ensure the recovery and continuation of agricultural production in the Caribbean nation. While production is back on its feet, it still needs the support and solidarity of the international community. Seed donations were also received in Brazil.

Cascos Blancos will soon send a humanitarian mission to the island nation, the preparation for which included the technical assistance of IICA professionals on restoring agriculture and food security.

After the first eruption on 9 April, La Soufrière volcano erupted another 32 times. Approximately 30,000 people were evacuated from their homes, the majority of which were small-scale farmers as the lands surrounding the volcano are used for agricultural production. The social situation is fragile and the outlook is worrisome, affirm the island nation’s authorities, due to the approach of hurricane season in the Caribbean.

“For Cascos Blancos it is essential to strengthen our relationship with IICA as they are able to multiply our tireless efforts of solidarity and assistance in the Americas region. Argentina’s priority as regards humanitarian issues and risk management is the same as with everything else: start with those who are behind to reach everyone by promoting economic and social development with inclusion”, explained Marina Cardelli, President of the White Helmets.

“We are calling on the international community to get involved as Saint Vincent and the Grenadines needs our support. From IICA, we are supporting the local government’s efforts to guarantee the food security of the country”, stated Manuel Otero, Director General of IICA.

“The seed donations will sustain the recovery of agriculture, which is key for food and nutritional security, because the ashes fell the hardest and impacted the part of the island dedicated to productive activities”, affirmed Caio Rocha at the meeting held at Argentina’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Also in attendance were Ignacio Hernaiz, Special Advisor at IICA, and Carolina Pivetta, Territorial Development Specialist.

During the meeting, the IICA delegation gifted Cascos Blancos a copy of the book entitled Luchadoras [Warriors], edited by the Institute along with the company Corteva Agriscience, which has become the largest publication on the status of rural women in the world.

Immediately after learning of the impact of the first volcanic eruption, IICA mobilized its human and financial resources to support the population of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and joined the Stronger Together campaign launched by the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) to assist with the recovery efforts.

In Argentina, Cascos Blancos and IICA organized a solidarity campaign with well-known culture and sports personalities.

“Through the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture and Cascos Blancos, Argentina will send its help and affection”, stated singer-songwriter León Gieco, in a video recorded for the Caribbean people.

Other messages were sent by the River Plate Athletic Club through the different team representatives; Argentine field hockey players Victoria Sauze, Sofía Maccari, Lucas Vila and Pedro Ibarra; tennis player Horacio Zeballos; musicians Mariano Franceschelli with Los Auténticos Decadentes and Emiliano Brancciari; and the performers of La Arena circus from Vicente López.