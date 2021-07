In relation to the death of Travez Hernandez, 23 years Bus Conductor of Park Hill, on 29.06.2021, Police arrested and charged Zane Lewis, 23 years old labourer of South Rivers and Aldon Thomas 24 years old labourer also of South Rivers with Murder.

In addition, Lewis was charged with Aggravated Burglary and Abduction.

The accused men were arraigned before the Serious Offences Court on 30.6.2021. They were not allowed to plead to the charges. The cases were adjourned to 28.9.2021.