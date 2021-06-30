Tropical Storm Watch Issued For St. Vincent and the Grenadines

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for SVG for Potential Tropical Cyclone Five (5) as the broad area of low pressure associated with a tropical wave, has the potential to become a Tropical Cyclone (tropical depression or tropical storm) during the next few day.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are possible across St. Vincent and the Grenadines within 48 hours.

At 5 pm, the center of the disturbance was located near latitude 9.6° north; longitude 43.7° west, or approximately 1195 miles (1920 kilometers) east of the Southern Windward Islands. The system is moving towards the west-northwestward near 21 mph (33 km/h) and this motion is expected to continue with an increase in forward speed during the next couple of days. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts.

Environmental conditions appear generally favorable, and the disturbance is expected to become a tropical storm tonight or on Thursday.

On its present forecast track, the center of the system is predicted to pass near or over portions of the Windward Islands or the southern Leeward Islands on Friday. Showers, thunderstorms, strong gusty winds along with rough seas are likely to accompany this system.

Residents are strongly advised to stay informed with updates and advisories on Tropical cyclone five (5).

