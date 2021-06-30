Trinidadian Charged With Drug Possession

On 29.06.2021, Police arrested and charged Stephen Williams, a 30-year-old salesman of Trinidad and Tobago with Possession of a Controlled Drug.

According to investigations, the accused man allegedly had in his possession two hundred and seventy-nine (279) grammes of cocaine with intent to supply it to another. The incident occurred at Arnos Vale on 29.06.2021.

The Accused will appear before the Magistrate Court to answer the charge.

Meanwhile

Police have arrested and charged Nyron Small, 33 years old labourer of Vermont with Wounding on 29.06.2021.

According to investigations, the Accused man allegedly unlawfully and maliciously wounded a 41-year-old labourer of the same address by stabbing him on the left side of his chest with an unknown object. The incident occurred at Vermont on 16.05.2021.

The Accused will appear before the Magistrate Court to answer to the charge.