Richmond Hill Resident (Martina Lee) Wins $330,000 Lottery Jackpot

(Kingstown – St Vincent) – Martina Mavis Lee, a resident of Richmond Hill, is the latest winner in the St Vincent Island Numbers Lotto Jackpot.

The Richmond Hill resident won the jackpot totaling $330,000 Eastern Caribbean dollars by matching all five numbers.

The winning numbers were 8, 12, 29, 33, 36. The ticket was sold at LB’S lotto booth in Kingstown.

Lee, who collected her winnings of $330,000 on Wednesday morning, said she does not have any plans at the moment. However, she said the winning ticket was a quick pick.

“I intended to buy a play four ticket. However, I told a family member if none is available, buy a lotto ticket, and this is the outcome”,Lee said.

Manager of NLA McGregor Sealey encouraged Lee to spend her money wisely, urging her to make the winnings count.

Sealey said the NLA would not attain its 100 million dollar mark this year due to the eruption of La Soufriere.