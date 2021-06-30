Mental Health Staff Will Withdraw Their Services Effective July 5

Public Service Union (PSU) has tried unsuccessfully, during the past year, to get the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment to address the many issues which are affecting workers at the Mental Health Rehabilitation Centre.

As recently as June 2, 2021, the PSU wrote to the Permanent Secretary expressing our concern, and made it abundantly clear that we will take whatever actions necessary to get justice for our workers, including the taking of industrial action. Unfortunately, the issues continue to be unaddressed.

The PSU wrote to the Governor General – Her Excellency Mrs. Susan Dougan – on June 16, 2021, and outlined to her the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment’s failure to resolve some specific issues at the Mental Health Rehabilitation Centre.

Her Excellency was informed that because the Ministry’s inaction, the workers will withdraw their services effective July 5, 2021, in accordance with provision made for same in the Essential Services Act (CAP 211) of the Laws of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The necessary documentation (Form A) for commencement of the industrial action was submitted to the Governor General.