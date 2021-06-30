JetBlue Is Launching New Nonstop Flights to Antigua

According to Caribbean Journal, JetBlue is kicking off a new route to Antigua and Barbuda from July 3rd 2021 from Newark Airport .

The new service, which begins July 3, will operate three times each week, with service on Saturdays, Mondays and Wednesdays.

The addition complements JetBlue’s existing service out of the wider New York area, which already includes flights on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

It’s part of a broader Caribbean expansion first announced by JetBlue in February.