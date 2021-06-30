Heavy showers, thunderstorms, and gusty winds will affect SVG through Thursday

(Met Office) – A tropical wave will continue to affect the islands for the remainder of Wednesday generating cloudy to overcast skies, triggering moderate to heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds. As this wave progresses westward away from our islands, lingering instability could allow for additional showers and thunderstorm activity into Thursday.

A weather advisory is already in effect for St. Vincent & the Grenadines, and residents and motorists in areas prone to flooding and landslides or near rivers and streams should continue to exercise caution.

Meanwhile, a strong tropical wave is currently located along 40 W or approximately 1500 miles south-east of SVG. Presently, the system has an 80% chance for tropical cyclone formation over the next five(5) days and additional development is possible before it reaches our islands by late Friday.

The SVG Meteorological Service is closely monitoring the progress of this wave and residents are strongly advised to keep informed on the progress of this system as Watches/Warnings may be issued at short notice.

Moderate to fresh(20-35km/h) east to east south-easterly trades would cross the islands this afternoon, becoming strong(near 40km/h) on occasions near showers into and across Thursday. Wind speeds could further increase to near gale(near 60 km/h) around Friday afternoon as the other tropical wave affects the island chain.

A north-easterly flow is expected early Friday, before shifting to westerly, then south-easterly by late evening. A decrease to light to moderate(10-20km/h) is anticipated by Saturday evening.

Seas are moderate on western coasts peaking to 1.5m and rough on eastern coasts peaking up to 2.7m. Small craft operators should be prepared for reduced visibility in showers and for above normal sea swells and gusty winds.

Seas could deteriorate further as near gale conditions could agitate the sea surface on Friday. In addition, slight haze intrusion is likely early Friday ahead of the approaching tropical wave.