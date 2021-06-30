Glen Resident Shot And Killed, Investigation continues

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Raheem Durham, 20 years old labourer of Glen that occurred on 29.06.2021.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased was in the Glen public road when he was approached by an assailant and shot twice to the head. He was rushed to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Persons with information pertaining to this investigation are asked to contact the Assistant Commissioner in charge of Crimes at 1784-456-1339 or the officer in charge of CID/MCU/CRO at 1784-456-1810 or the officer in charge of the South Central Division at 1784-458-4200 or any Police Station or Police Officer you are comfortable with. All information will be treated confidentially.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.